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Aborted Fetus Lung Tissue in COVID 19 Vaccine
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151 views • November 24, 2020
Nov 23, 2020
Israeli News Live
Aborted Fetus Lung Tissue in COVID 19 Vaccine and that's not all numbers of positive test being inflated according to one Florida Nurse while Wisconsin claims they will not multiply positive test regardless the number of times you may test positive.
https://iconnectfx.com/view/e82eb1d3-b72d-eb11-9979-00505682f257
https://israelinewslive.org/
Israeli News Live
Aborted Fetus Lung Tissue in COVID 19 Vaccine and that's not all numbers of positive test being inflated according to one Florida Nurse while Wisconsin claims they will not multiply positive test regardless the number of times you may test positive.
https://iconnectfx.com/view/e82eb1d3-b72d-eb11-9979-00505682f257
https://israelinewslive.org/
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