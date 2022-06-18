From the History of Korean War and Vietnam War, it Can Be Seen as the CCP’s Soldiers Were Prepared to Perform Bitter Tricks for the Chinese People and the United States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p6qrd59a
Historically, if there is a war against Taiwan, against the United States, the fate of the Chinese Communist soldiers is to die for the Americans, to die for the Chinese, to die for the Taiwanese, to die until you are so scared and sickened that you have nightmares.