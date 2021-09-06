The full Chase scene from Night School (1981)

In Boston, at the start of the 80s, Eleanor leaves a local restaurant. Clad in a pink blouse and plum skirt, this pretty college student bundled up in a camel overcoat and maroon scarf to keep off the autumn cold as she heads home. However, an insignificant little man notices her. From his vantage point in the alley behind the eatery, he sees Eleanor walk past. Remembering her from an earlier encounter as he was on busboy duty, the little man likes this girl's look. So much so that he abruptly abandoned his duties dumping the garbage to pursue her.

Turning down a secluded evening street, this pretty brunette girl is unaware of her stalker. Seeing no one about and hearing only the clicking of her black heels, Eleanor presumes that she has the street all to herself.

Filled with zeal, the little man closes the distance between himself and his quarry, but his run-over shoes make a squeaking sound with every footstep he makes.

At this precise instant, the pretty girl notices that squeaking sound. Slowing down to a stop, Eleanor realizes that the squeaking sound has died. However, she suspects that the sound might come from behind her. Looking back down the street, Eleanor saw no one. Presuming that she imagined it, Eleanor heads on her way.

Hearing the girl's receding footsteps, the insignificant man suddenly reappears from a darkened doorway that he ducked into just seconds before. Realizing that the girl can hear his noisy shoes, the little man tries to be more stealthy in his pursuit of her. But it is a wasted effort as his squeaky shoes instantly alert the girl that she might not be alone. Abruptly stopping in her tracks, Eleanor hears the sudden shuffle of someone else's feet. As the little man ducks into another darkened doorway, the girl immediately spins around. Seeing no one, Eleanor fears that someone is following her. As the girl heads on her way, she walks faster. Hearing that squeaking noise behind her once more, the pretty girl trots while looking over her shoulder.

Showing a spark of courage, Eleanor quickly spins around to see who is following her.

Recognizing the little man from the restaurant, the pretty girl wonders what does he want with her. But before this cute thing can get an answer, a vicious dog barks at her from an enclosed yard. Making a run for it, Eleanor hears the frantic clicking of her heels as the little man chases after her.

As she nears her apartment, the girl trips over her feet, falling flat on the ground, but she doesn't stay there. Getting back on her feet, this pretty girl makes a mad dash for her apartment as the little man strolls after her.

Eleanor frantically gets her apartment door open as the little man lingers across the street.

Once inside, she cautiously looks out the window to discover that the little man is no longer there. Perhaps the insignificant man just wanted to make sure Eleanor made it home alive since a killer roamed the streets. It's too bad the little man didn't know how much danger he was in because the killer that everyone's looking for is the pretty young thing that he was shadowing.