Solving Homelessness Through Reliable Rescue and Recovery Strategies - Dr. Robert Marbut

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Homelessness in America is on the rise - but what can the everyday person do to combat this terrible epidemic? Dr. Robert Marbut is the man for the job. He is a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute and has consulted on the issue of homelessness for three different presidential administrations. As the CEO of Haven for Hope, Robert shares insight about the scourge of homelessness and the vapid ineffectiveness of threadbare homeless programs. In addition, he addresses how to get to the root of the issue and help rescue people from the streets, into recovery, and away from homelessness for good. Homeless individuals should be approached with love and welcomed with a “come as you are” attitude of acceptance.
TAKEAWAYS
Homelessness is a critical issue in America that must be addressed immediately where many people living on the streets are children
Robert’s documentary, Americans With No Address, is set to stream this Fall
Jesus spent a lot of time with the “sinful” community rather than merely ministering to those only within the church
Don’t compete with other homeless organizations or reinvent the wheel - work together to have a bigger and more positive impact
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Americans With No Address trailer: https://bit.ly/3Xffkwt
No Address Study Guide: https://amzn.to/3XxRPO6
Tune In to the Program: https://counterculturemom.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH NO ADDRESS MOVIE
Website: https://www.noaddressmovie.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/