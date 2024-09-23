Solving Homelessness Through Reliable Rescue and Recovery Strategies - Dr. Robert Marbut





Homelessness in America is on the rise - but what can the everyday person do to combat this terrible epidemic? Dr. Robert Marbut is the man for the job. He is a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute and has consulted on the issue of homelessness for three different presidential administrations. As the CEO of Haven for Hope, Robert shares insight about the scourge of homelessness and the vapid ineffectiveness of threadbare homeless programs. In addition, he addresses how to get to the root of the issue and help rescue people from the streets, into recovery, and away from homelessness for good. Homeless individuals should be approached with love and welcomed with a “come as you are” attitude of acceptance.









TAKEAWAYS





Homelessness is a critical issue in America that must be addressed immediately where many people living on the streets are children





Robert’s documentary, Americans With No Address, is set to stream this Fall





Jesus spent a lot of time with the “sinful” community rather than merely ministering to those only within the church





Don’t compete with other homeless organizations or reinvent the wheel - work together to have a bigger and more positive impact









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Americans With No Address trailer: https://bit.ly/3Xffkwt

No Address Study Guide: https://amzn.to/3XxRPO6

Tune In to the Program: https://counterculturemom.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH NO ADDRESS MOVIE

Website: https://www.noaddressmovie.com/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/