Steve Kirsch Testifies About Spike in Deaths Since Jabs Rolled out

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Expert Steve Kirsch gave his opinions to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate and sitting state Senator Doug Mastriano, discussing the unprecedented 40% jump in deaths for people under the age of 64 since the jabs were rolled out. It's a video that needs to be shared far and wide before it's taken down, because it will be. Thankfully, we're posting it on freer speech platforms for posterity.