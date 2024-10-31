Covid vaccine crime update (in English)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen once more to them, these shameless WEF agents, how they have been lying, manipulating and intimidating all of us, trying to coerce us into taking shots, which are neither safe nor effective. They should be in gaol! However, we will never forget the heroes, the heralds of light, which have spoken up and courageously debunked the mendacious narrative of the corrupt globalists.