the most important monologue EVER - Zach Bush

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Rich Roll Podcast ~
The following is a conversation between Rich Roll and Zach Bush.
A year ago I lost my father very suddenly and it rocked my world. Took me deep into the depths of my soul. This video changed my life - it brought peace and understanding to my world. My reason for sharing this is that I hope it can do the same for you.
Full interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3aOQ0N74PI&;t=0s
ZACH BUSH, MD
https://zachbushmd.com/
https://themclinic.com/
https://twitter.com/drzachbush
https://www.facebook.com/ZachBushMD/
http://instagram.com/ZachBushMD
CONNECT WITH RICH
✩ Website - http://richroll.com
✩ Pod: Rich Roll Podcast - http://bit.ly/richrollpod
✩ Memoir: Finding Ultra
✩ Meals - http://meals.richroll.com
✩ Cook - The Plantpower Way
✩ Italian! - The Plantpower Way: Italia
✩ Support - https://www.patreon.com/richroll