Reduction of human population through global vaccine genocide documented

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Premeditated murder rolled out in real time.
All the scientific based evidence for the intentional harm that is done to human mankind right now is documented in detail under the following link:
https://grand-jury.net/
More vaccine genocide documentaries:
https://rumble.com/vq5o98-testimonies-adverse-reactions-and-dropping-dead-after-the-covid-vaccines.html
https://rumble.com/vocpbv-testimonies-the-silenced-victims-of-genocide-2021.html
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Global-mRNA-vaccine-genocide-2021-2022-with-testimonies-from-the-victims-and-medical-staff:9
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Australians-Injured---Killed-By-The-%E2%80%9CCovid-Vaccine%E2%80%9D:6
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Der-Genozid-2021--Ein-Film-u%CC%88ber-die-Opfer-von-Nebenwirkungen-der-Corona-Impfungen---und-Aussagen-von-A%CC%88rzten-und-Krankenschwestern,---die-ihr-Schweigen-gebrochen-haben.:3
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Urgent-important-film-about-adverse-reactions--I-am-not-misinformation:d
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Adverse-reaction-and-death-after-the-covid-vaccines:0
https://rumble.com/vocpbv-testimonies-the-silenced-victims-of-genocide-2021.html