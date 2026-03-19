HIDDEN BY THE MEDIA❗ THE CONDITION OF ISRAEL AFTER IRANIAN MISSILES HIT TEL AVIV AND BEERSHEBA

This video discusses the analysis of Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel in the context of the 2026 Middle East conflict. The discussion focuses on technical aspects such as ballistic missile capabilities, air defense systems, layered attack patterns, and the dynamics of the war of attrition that emerged in the latest escalation of the conflict.





Through an informative, open-report approach, this video examines how weapons systems like the Sejjil and Khorramshahr missiles are analyzed in a modern military context, and how defense systems like Iron Dome operate in the face of large-scale attacks. It also discusses the challenges of verifying information in conflict zones, including limitations on media coverage, military censorship regulations, and the use of open-source intelligence to understand the situation on the ground.





The discussion also covers strategic aspects of the Iran–Israel conflict, including long-range warfare patterns, military logistics implications, and its impact on regional security stability in the Middle East. This video is designed to provide a deeper understanding for viewers interested in military analysis, geopolitics, and international security studies without promoting any particular political narrative.





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Disclaimer:

All content presented on KRATAN UPDATE is created solely for educational and informational purposes. This video does not support, promote, or endorse any military conflict, political agenda, or propaganda. All information is based on publicly available sources and analytical interpretation. Viewers are encouraged to think critically and respect different perspectives.





This video contains analysis and visualization of geopolitical events. Some images or scenes were created using AI technology to help illustrate the situations discussed. These visuals are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent actual events.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2BW98YNrdo