YET MORE CLOWN WORLD INSANITY! (Ep.22) Dylan To Lecture College Students And Churches Sure Have Changed!🤡

The Word of God is evident in its view of homosexuality. The most commonly quoted Bible verses are Leviticus 18:22 and Leviticus 20:13, which state that it is an abomination for a man to lie with another man as he would with a woman. In Romans 1:26-27, Apostle Paul says that homosexuality is contrary to God's natural order and results from rejecting God. Additionally, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10
lists homosexuality as one of the sins that will prevent someone from
entering the Kingdom of God. While the Bible is clear in its view of
homosexuality is a major sin.
