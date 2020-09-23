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"The Case Against Communism" - from "Hong Kong: Fight for Freedom!"
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11 views • September 23, 2020
A courtroom speech delivered to the forum of world opinion by philosopher Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain, the world's largest and most popular philosophy show.
The full documentary can be seen at www.fdrurl.com/hongkong
In September 2019, Freedomain Host Stefan Molyneux and “Hoaxed” Director Jon du Toit traveled to Hong Kong to explore the anti-Communist movement.
The result is a powerful new documentary entitled “Hong Kong: Fight for Freedom!”
From facing down tear gas during a protest march, to interviewing the author of the Hong Kong constitution, this film documents in vivid detail the incredible courage and moral depth of the resistance to the Chinese takeover of Hong Kong.
As goes Hong Kong, so goes the West – and the world.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
The full documentary can be seen at www.fdrurl.com/hongkong
In September 2019, Freedomain Host Stefan Molyneux and “Hoaxed” Director Jon du Toit traveled to Hong Kong to explore the anti-Communist movement.
The result is a powerful new documentary entitled “Hong Kong: Fight for Freedom!”
From facing down tear gas during a protest march, to interviewing the author of the Hong Kong constitution, this film documents in vivid detail the incredible courage and moral depth of the resistance to the Chinese takeover of Hong Kong.
As goes Hong Kong, so goes the West – and the world.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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