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Being Born Again
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9 views • May 11, 2020
Did Jesus teach that to be born again we must be water Baptised? Being born again is a popular church slogan these days. Rituals like the sinner's prayer and water baptism have been linked to the concept of being born again, but Jesus did not teach these things. What does it mean to be "born again by the Word of God"? Don't allow shallow church traditions to blind you to God's plan for your life.
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