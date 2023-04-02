Create New Account
9/11 Trillions: Follow The Money
What is happening
September 10, 2015


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


TRANSCRIPT, SOURCES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=16167

Forget for one moment everything you've been told about September 11, 2001. 9/11 was a crime. And as with any crime, there is one overriding imperative that detectives must follow to identify the perpetrators: follow the money. This is an investigation of the 9/11 money trail.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3xgjxJwedA

economicsdollarsfraudinsurancemoneypentagon
Keywords
terrorismcrimeinsider tradingwar911bushfraudcorbettreportpentagonjames corbettdonald rumsfeldlarry silversteinbuilding 7dodinsurancewtcfollow the moneymissing money911 trillionsthe corbett report official lbry channel

