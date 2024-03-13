Trump, J6ers Might Get Huge Break With Supreme Court Case

The Supreme Court will hear a very important J6 case on April 16. TNA Senior Editor Rebecca Terrell joins us to discuss Fischer v. USA, which just might yield a decision boding well for Trump and possibly freeing many unjustly persecuted J6ers. Also in this episode: @ 12:34 | The House Judiciary Committee heard from special counsel Robert Hur, the man who concluded that Joe Biden shouldn’t be held responsible for hiding classified documents because he’s a senile old man. @ 21:23 | If your name is Biden or Clinton, the Department of Justice ignores your crimes. @ 32:14 | John Birch Society Field Coordinator Polly Stickney from Washington state joins us, along with a state legislator, to discuss how Birchers helped killed an attempt to create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commission in one of the most populous counties in one of the most “woke” states.