Lies and fraud: IPCC scientists come clean
Published 19 hours ago

Mass media and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) keep telling us that over 97% of all scientists are convinced of man-made climate change. But is this true? In this program, former scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have their say and speak clear.

Keywords
climatemanipulationipcc

