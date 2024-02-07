Lies and fraud: IPCC scientists come clean

Mass media and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) keep telling us that over 97% of all scientists are convinced of man-made climate change. But is this true? In this program, former scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have their say and speak clear.
