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Myth - Good Always Wins
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220 views • January 24, 2022
Within both the Kingdom of God & the Kingdom of Man there is a false myth that "Good always wins." Thousands of years of human history prove that it rarely wins, and when it does occur, it's usually brief. It is also antithetical to the the Lord's Prayer in Matthew 6:10, where Christians are to pray that God's will may actually be done here, as it (already) is in Heaven. We are not in the Millennium yet! To hear 'Christian leadership' speak these type of platitudes....you can readily see why the church (in the West) is weak & lacks all Discernment.
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