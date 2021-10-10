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Fall of the Cabal part 18
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333 views • October 10, 2021
1. Fall of the Cabal Sequel Part 18 of 1 to 18
https://www.brighteon.com/3e393352-84fa-4576-b0b3-7ebd29cee525
2. We explore the idea if Chlorine Dioxide is effective?
https://www.brighteon.com/7e571e2c-286d-420d-b63f-f91157cfad87
3. THE COVID MEDIA AND THEIR SUPRESSION OF THE TRUTH.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T9VaBm3iLibh/
4. Something is terribly wrong with our world. Deep down I am sure you feel it or you would not be watching a series like this. So strap yourself in. It is time we learn about and explore one of the world’s most ancient and most powerful cults, that I refer to as “the cult of the medics”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypdxQfMTRbJl/
5. In an interview in the end of september on his podcast, Hugh Hewitt asked Tony Fauci tough questions concerning his part in the many controversies surrounding the handling of the pandemic. Dr Mengele-Fauci deserves deathpenelty.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3SyIUwOyR2V3/
6. Protest in Rome, Italy against passport mandates
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/protest-in-rome-italy-against-passport-mandates_syGemKLaZaOArRt.html
https://www.brighteon.com/3e393352-84fa-4576-b0b3-7ebd29cee525
2. We explore the idea if Chlorine Dioxide is effective?
https://www.brighteon.com/7e571e2c-286d-420d-b63f-f91157cfad87
3. THE COVID MEDIA AND THEIR SUPRESSION OF THE TRUTH.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T9VaBm3iLibh/
4. Something is terribly wrong with our world. Deep down I am sure you feel it or you would not be watching a series like this. So strap yourself in. It is time we learn about and explore one of the world’s most ancient and most powerful cults, that I refer to as “the cult of the medics”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypdxQfMTRbJl/
5. In an interview in the end of september on his podcast, Hugh Hewitt asked Tony Fauci tough questions concerning his part in the many controversies surrounding the handling of the pandemic. Dr Mengele-Fauci deserves deathpenelty.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3SyIUwOyR2V3/
6. Protest in Rome, Italy against passport mandates
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/protest-in-rome-italy-against-passport-mandates_syGemKLaZaOArRt.html
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