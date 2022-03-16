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LADY GAGA SALUTING LUCIFER Helen Mirren
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134 views • March 16, 2022
YES THAT IS RIGHT! IT IS TIME TO STOP WATCHING TV, OT IS MEANT TO PROGRAM OUR BRAINS WITH WHAT THEY WANT. TURN IT OFF AND BE FREE!
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