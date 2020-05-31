Prophecy Update End Times News Headlines ~ 5/30/20.

It’s Later Than You Think… Time is Short!

A fast-paced highlight and review of the major news stories and headlines that relate to Bible Prophecy and the End Times…

All the signs of the last days are converging at the same time. Bible Prophecy is happening right before our eyes and like birth pains, the predicted events are happening more frequently and more intently. Never, in the history throughout the world have so many forces, including economic, scientific, techno-logic, ecologic, cultural, geopolitical, moral, spiritual and religion, converged together to bring this world that's already teetering over the edge into the abyss, to a point of no return. Jesus said when you see all these signs happening, know that I am near, even at the door.

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