Houthis Meet Fire With Fire

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) continue to launch attacks in support of the Gaza Strip, despite an uptake in United States strikes on Yemen.

The U.S. military resumed strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on March 15 on orders from President Donlad Trump, who said that the attack was a response to the group’s attacks on Israel-affiliated shipping.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on April 7 that the Houthis had “a bad three weeks” and “it’s about to get worse” for the group. Later on the same day, the Houthis attacked an Israeli military target near the city of Tel Aviv with a Yafa suicide drone. The Israeli military said that the drone was shot down.

Early on April 8, intense U.S. strikes hit Yemen. At least 14 people were killed when one of the strikes hit a residential area in the Hawak district in the province of al-Hodeidah. The Houthis hit back quickly, shooting down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper combat drone over the province of al-Jawf early on April 9.

Later on April 9, at least three people were killed when another wave of U.S. strikes hit the al-Sabain district in the Yemen capital, Sanaa.

The strikes didn’t deter the Houthis who on April 11 launched not one, but two, Yafa drones at Israeli military targets near Tel Aviv. One of the drones was intercepted by the Israeli military close to the Dead Sea, while the other crashed in the province of Madaba in neighboring Jordan.

On April 13, the Houthis escalated further by launching a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile at Sdot Micha AirBase and a Zulfiqar ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport. The Israeli military said that only one missile was intercepted.

Later on the same day, the Houthis said that their air defenses shot down another MQ-9 Reaper combat drone, this time over the province of Hajjah.

In an apprennet response, another wave of U.S. strikes hit Yemen late on April 13. At least six people were killed when multiple strikes targeted the Al-Sawari ceramic factory in the Bani Matar district of Sanaa.

On April 14, the Houthi-run health ministry revealed that the U.S. operation against Yemen has so far claimed the lives of 123 people. The next day, April 15, the U.S. doubled down by announcing that the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson had begun launching strikes against the Houthis, alongside USS Harry S. Truman.

Despite the high coast and lack of results, the Trump administration appears to be determined to go on with its operation against the Houthis. In fact, recent Arab and U.S. media reports revealed that Washington could indirectly back a ground offensive by allied Yemeni government armed factions against the group along the country’s Red Sea coast.

