An "Off Switch" for Anxiety with Tim Thomas - ep 82

Tim Thomas is a former Special Forces operator who now channels his expertise into creating some of Australia’s most impactful veteran mental health recovery programs, transforming countless lives along the way. His mission is to deliver actionable strategies and lasting transformative insights. Offering an “off switch” to anxiety

While my study of globalism & politics leads me to be concerned about our future, I think it's just as important for us as individuals to be as mentally and physically fit as we can be- regardless of what our collective future holds. I do think a lot of people are sleep-deprived these days, so I'd like to get your take on why this is, and what we can do about it. Interestingly, I was just listening to a podcast episode on Art of Manliness about diet, circadian rhythms and sleep (episode here https://www.artofmanliness.com/health-fitness/health/podcast-1036-when-to-eat-the-optimal-schedule-for-metabolic-health)

In addition to this Tim and I talk about his near-death experiences and how these have affected his life and philosophy.