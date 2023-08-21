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CHINA IS IN REAL TROUBLE. HERE IS WHY
KevinJJohnston
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112 views • August 21, 2023

China is in Real Economic Trouble and In Real Trouble of Being Underpopulated.


China has overstated their population. They have overstated their economic prowess. They have overstated their capacity to compete in the world market. The one child policy ruined them in that they simply did not have enough women to go around which means between 4 and 8% of all men will never find a wife in China.


Their aging population makes up the vast majority of their population and they're simply isn't enough young people who care about having babies or who care about even holding jobs to replace the workforce that China wants had.


It's all a matter of who do you want to listen to and what do you need in your mind to be true? Many of you need it to be in your mind that China is some kind of population superpower whereas in my mind I simply want to know the truth, and that is Chinese infrastructure is falling apart and the Chinese economy will be dead in 10 years. They are not the threat that everyone says they are. The only real threat in North America is the Biden Administration and Trudeau's liberal party. Beyond that we're actually okay.


#coronavirus #usa #china #russia #asia #japan #covid #chinese #indonesia #hongkong #hkgirl #discoverhongkong #malaysia #usa #jakarta #economy #beijing #taiwan


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economychinabidentrudeaupopulationcorona virusunderpopulated
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