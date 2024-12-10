THE ALLOPATHIC COMPLEX AND ITS CONSEQUENCES ☤ LUIGI NICHOLAS MANGIONE'S LAST WORDS

Dark Hegel™️ - Holy crap the plot thickens





Bloody right it does - VfB has for you the Orwellized last words of Luigi Nicholas Mangione





In Gladiator 1 Maximus cuts into the military tattoo that identifies him as part of the roman legion. His friend asks “Is that the sign of your god?” As Maximus carves deeper into his own flesh, as his own blood drips down his skin, Maximus smiles and nods yes. The tattoo represents the emperor, who is god. The god emperor has made himself part of Maximus’s own flesh. The only way to destroy the emperor is to destroy himself. Maximus smiles through the pain because he knows it is worth it.

These might be my last words. I don’t know when they will come for me. I will resist them at any cost. That’s why I smile through the pain.





The plot thickens further:





This is fake. The real manifesto is only 262 words, handwritten, and was on the suspect when he was arrested.

The full text hasn't been released, but what has been reported doesn't include anything in this post, and this post doesn't include anything that has been reported.





You cannot underestimate just how significant a role social media now plays in surveillance.





Almost every single person on the planet now has a log of all their thoughts, assumptions and conclusions





Making it very simple for authorities and anyone with any interest, to chart a course of your trajectory





