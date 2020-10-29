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Dark Outpost 10-28-2020 The Laptop From Hell
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130 views • October 29, 2020
Hunter Biden's laptop contains a treasure trove of information which is incriminating to the entire Biden family. Blackmail, cover-ups, extortion, underage sex, treason and so much more. But the most shocking revelation of all is that Hunter Biden appears to have had sexual relations with one or both of Barack Obama's daughters....and there are photos to prove it! Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!
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