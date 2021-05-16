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Rep. Stefanik on replacing Cheney as House GOP Conference chair
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60 views • May 16, 2021
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., argues 'we have yet to see any bipartisan legislation coming out of the Oval Office or the House,' suggesting why she believes a change was needed in the role of House Republican Conference chair. #FoxNews
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