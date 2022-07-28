General Flynn | What Are Biden’s TERRIFYING Climate Emergency Powers? What Massive STEP Towards the Great Reset Did the World Just Take?

READ - The Climate President’s Emergency Powers: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/energy-justice/pdfs/Climate-Emergency-Powers-Report.pdf

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Fact #1 - Birx Lied | "I Knew These Vaccines Were Never Going to Protect Against Infection." - Dr. Deborah Birx - https://rumble.com/v1dczbx-birx-lied-.html

Fact #2 - Zimbabwe Launches Gold Coins to Stem Inflation:

​​https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/zimbabwe-launches-gold-coins-to-stem-inflation/ar-AAZYSA1

World’s largest countries with the biggest economies are moving away from payments in the US dollar and increasingly using local currencies for trade. Among these countries are Russia, China, India, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Read Naomi Wolf’s New Book - The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and The War Against the Human https://www.amazon.com/Bodies-Others-Authoritarians-COVID-19-Against/dp/1737478560

Fact #3 - Read / View Biden’s SHOCKING!!! New and Terrifying Climate Emergency Powers - https://rumble.com/v1di5v7-climate-emergency-.html

Fact #4 - Climate Emergency | Why Did Prince Charles Say, "We Have to Reduce the Emissions Urgently. We Need a Vast Military Style Campaign. With TRILLIONS At HIS Disposal Far Beyond Global GDP?" - https://rumble.com/v1dhyvj-climate-emergency.html

Fact #5 - Monkeypox | World Health Organization Warns NEW Outbreaks of Monkeypox Linked to Climate Change + Weather Modification / HAARP Explained In 2 Minutes (See Show Notes) - https://rumble.com/v1dg4th-monkeypox-world-health-organization-warns-new-outbreaks.html

Learn More About the Anthropocene Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cern/#scroll-content

Fact #6 - Yuval Noah Harari | Why Does Yuval Say, "The Chief Value of Science Is Power Science Is Not About Truth Its About Power?" - https://rumble.com/v1dkwzt-yuval-noah-harari-the-chief-value-of-science-is-power-science-is-not-about-.html

Fact #7 - The Great Reset | Did the World Just Take a Massive STEP Towards the Great Reset? (Read the TERRIFYING Working Draft of the Pandemic Treaty) - https://rumble.com/v1dof3j-the-great-reset-.html

Read the working Pandemic Treaty draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its second meeting https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb2/A_INB2_3-en.pdf