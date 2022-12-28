https://gnews.org/articles/630004
Summary：12/27/2022 The European Union accuses China of violating trade rules and submits two dispute requests to WTO against CCP. The EU accuses the CCP of taking advantage of IP laws to get cheap technology and using international laws to avoid being sued. The CCP regime dismisses the accusations.
