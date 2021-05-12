Brandon Martinez: Feminism, American policy, russians

Hello everyone! My name is Nagibator, this is the second season of ONcast.Today my guest is the video blogger and streamer Brandon Martinez, we talked with him about feminism, American politics, about RussiaBrandon's telegram:https://t.me/martinezperspectiveNagibator's telegram:https://t.me/nagibENGONcast is available on all sites:VK:Disclaimer:All beliefs and thoughts expressed in this interview do not relate to the author of the channel, he does not share them and only demonstrates the guest's point of view.Time-codes:00:00 — Intro00:22 — Introduce himself01:02 — How he came to this01:43 — Hobby, free time02:05 — Last book he read02:33 — What music do you like03:22 — Views05:51 — About Feminism07:11 — About doxing a girl09:47 — Alternatives in American policy12:15 — American foreign policy and anti-russian course14:10 — About Russia and russians14:58 — About LGBT17:27 — About Netflix18:05 — What movies do you watch18:44 — About right streamers20:05 — About collaborations with streamers21:06 — About Covid23:30 — Plans for 202125:00 — Blitz-poll26:11 — The end of interview