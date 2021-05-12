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Brandon Martinez: Feminism, American policy, russians
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3 views • May 12, 2021
Hello everyone! My name is Nagibator, this is the second season of ONcast.
Today my guest is the video blogger and streamer Brandon Martinez, we talked with him about feminism, American politics, about Russia
Brandon's telegram:
https://t.me/martinezperspective
Nagibator's telegram:
https://t.me/nagibENG
ONcast is available on all sites:
https://band.link/emN1n
VK:
https://vk.com/oncasts
Disclaimer:
All beliefs and thoughts expressed in this interview do not relate to the author of the channel, he does not share them and only demonstrates the guest's point of view.
Time-codes:
00:00 — Intro
00:22 — Introduce himself
01:02 — How he came to this
01:43 — Hobby, free time
02:05 — Last book he read
02:33 — What music do you like
03:22 — Views
05:51 — About Feminism
07:11 — About doxing a girl
09:47 — Alternatives in American policy
12:15 — American foreign policy and anti-russian course
14:10 — About Russia and russians
14:58 — About LGBT
17:27 — About Netflix
18:05 — What movies do you watch
18:44 — About right streamers
20:05 — About collaborations with streamers
21:06 — About Covid
23:30 — Plans for 2021
25:00 — Blitz-poll
26:11 — The end of interview
Today my guest is the video blogger and streamer Brandon Martinez, we talked with him about feminism, American politics, about Russia
Brandon's telegram:
https://t.me/martinezperspective
Nagibator's telegram:
https://t.me/nagibENG
ONcast is available on all sites:
https://band.link/emN1n
VK:
https://vk.com/oncasts
Disclaimer:
All beliefs and thoughts expressed in this interview do not relate to the author of the channel, he does not share them and only demonstrates the guest's point of view.
Time-codes:
00:00 — Intro
00:22 — Introduce himself
01:02 — How he came to this
01:43 — Hobby, free time
02:05 — Last book he read
02:33 — What music do you like
03:22 — Views
05:51 — About Feminism
07:11 — About doxing a girl
09:47 — Alternatives in American policy
12:15 — American foreign policy and anti-russian course
14:10 — About Russia and russians
14:58 — About LGBT
17:27 — About Netflix
18:05 — What movies do you watch
18:44 — About right streamers
20:05 — About collaborations with streamers
21:06 — About Covid
23:30 — Plans for 2021
25:00 — Blitz-poll
26:11 — The end of interview
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