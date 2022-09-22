SUBTITLED: Hon. A. Brian Peckford - Fighting Non-Stop to Restore Canada’s Democracy
SUBTITLED June 8/22 Interview:
Honourable Brian Peckford, is the last living First Minister to participate in the drafting of the Constitution Act of 1982 which includes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. During this interview he speaks to our democracy being “violated and abused” by governments whose pandemic policies have take aim at such constitutional rights as freedom of expression and freedom of assembly. He further states that, “democracy can only exist in a moral society”.
Brian Peckford’s Blog: https://peckford42.wordpress.com/
Canadian Constitution Act, 1982: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/Const/page-12.html#h-39
Brian Peckford serves on the Board of Directors of Taking Back Our Freedoms: https://tbof.ca/
