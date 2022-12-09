This May Be Why You Never Feel Truly Relaxed
140 views
This might be the reason that knot in your back never goes away! 🆘
In this video, Brian Burzynski, the Founder, and CEO of Intelligent Threads and expert recovery coach, talks about a surprising factor that prevents your muscles from returning to its anatomical neutral position and keeping you uncomfortable.
Brian explains that some of your bones may not be falling back into its neutral alignment because it is held by other muscles that, despite not being engaged, remain pulled tight. 💢
And this can STOP you relaxing or recovering from your workout or daily activity. ❗
Check out the website in my profile to learn more about how Intelligent Threads can help you with pain relief, muscle relaxation, posture improvement, and a plethora of other health benefits!
