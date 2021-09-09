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See the Video of Fauci Admitting to Engineering 'Doomsday Virus' Through Gain-of-Function in 2012
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294 views • September 09, 2021
On the heels of a FOIA suit by The Intercept that received to 900 pages of documents proving Fauci created Covid-19 in the Wuhan lab, a video from 2012 has surfaced of Fauci confessing to the creation of a doomsday virus.
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