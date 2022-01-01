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Increase of reptilian hybrid & ape hybrid in Western feminist nations proportionate to crime rate up
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421 views • January 01, 2022
Increase in the crime rate and divorce rate and abortion rate and New Age witchcraft rate and feminism rate and disease rate and 12 million children kidnapped to be lesbian raped and tortured and sacrificed and eaten by the Illuminati NWO earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” New Age Wicca witch Isis cult reptilian hybrid globalist elite feminists and number of New Age Wicca witch reptilian hybrid feminist women raped by Satanist reptilian hybrid men is directly proportionate to the increase of reptilian hybrid and ape hybrid people and others like the Draco Pleiadian hybrid Hillary Clinton pedophile cannibal witch lesbian feminist (“Tares” in the Bible who kill and eat the “Wheat” humans’ children), who the Pleidian alien fallen angels manufactured to rule the Illuminati NWO one-world government. They cooked alive with CIA microwave oven weapons slowly to cause disease and kill all the human men who spoke up against the feminist’s torturing and lesbian raping and satanic sacrificing and eating of our human homo-sapiens specie girls. After the Nazis and Aleister Crowley opened up wormhole portals to bring back fallen angel devils who God imprisoned in the abyss, the ascended master fallen angel devils and fallen angel fake aliens manufactured all these reptilian hybrids and ape hybrids. These reptilian hybrid aliens started their post-1960s Illuminati NWO “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values”, and flooded God’s Church with millions and millions of “Jesus movement kundalini serpent spirit” returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and reptilian hybrid and ape hybrid people to redefine Bible verses, and rebel against women’s head coverings, and cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God. Once they got all the church women’s head coverings off and the fallen angels got control of the Christian women’s heads, they were able to create the highest divorce rate among all groups of over 50% divorce rate in the Western feminist nations’ Christian community, and highest obesity rate among all groups in the Western feminist nations’ Christian community, and highest Christian worship satanic rock music religious convert recruitment rate in Western feminist nations’ Christian community. Now, the Christians have married all these reptilian hybrid and ape hybrid people, and bore hybrid children who have left the churches, and hate their broken Christian families, and love the New Age witchcraft of the old Atlantis Satanism religion. The pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminists were able to get abortion legalized using their Illuminati NWO secret societies Satanist reptilian hybrid court judges, and they used the abortion black magick energy to open up all the star gate wormhole portals (gates of hell) to bring back the most evil fallen angel devils. Carolyn Hamlett brought back many extremely evil ascended master “fake good alien” fallen angel devils using her human authority. Fallen angels do not have that authority. Now, a lot of the church pastors are reptilian hybrids, and they keep all of this secret from God’s people, and have redefined the Bible verses for Sananda Jesus and Jezebel, in order to get church donators and female church members. The masses of reprobate degenerate religious converts all flooded to the church, and kicked us real Christians and God’s apostles & elders out.
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video:
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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