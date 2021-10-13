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Pfizer Admitted Shedding: Document Says They Were Concerned About 'Exposure'
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2168 views • October 13, 2021
Kate Dalley of https://www.katedalleyshow.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how Pfizer documents admit they were concerned about their vaccine recipients 'shedding.'
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615f7f92aa816336dbc8b316
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615f7f92aa816336dbc8b316
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