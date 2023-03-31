Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING!!! TRUMP (FALSE MESSIAH BEN JOSEPH/FALSE JOHN THE BAPTIST) OFFICIALLY INDICTED!!!!!!!!!! WILL TURN HIMSELF IN EARLY NEXT WEEK!!! THIS IS IT GUYS!! REV 13 UNFOLDING BEFORE OUR EYES!!
202 views
channel image
Grafted In The Vine
Published Yesterday |

***Sorry Guys! I was so excited to do this video I was talking pretty fast - you can click on the bottom left of the video next to the time stamp where it says "x2", and you can choose a slower speed! Thanks guys!!


_______________________


Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case – live

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2023/mar/30/donald-trump-indicted-latest-news-charges-protests-court-updates?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-64260a0e8f0865ff78f53cf1#block-64260a0e8f0865ff78f53cf1


Twitter thread


https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1641564660166950914?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1641564660166950914%7Ctwgr%5Ec0a03ef0ae0b54e73b87ded1ae31c1fa78bc102d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fus-news%2Flive%2F2023%2Fmar%2F30%2Fdonald-trump-indicted-latest-news-charges-protests-court-updates%3FfilterKeyEvents%3Dfalsepage%3Dwith3Ablock-64260a0e8f0865ff78f53cf1


Grand Jury Votes to Indict Donald Trump

https://www.wsj.com/articles/grand-jury-votes-to-indict-donald-trump-a9512240


Breaking News! NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mL1W89BQz8A


A New Bank Run ( Get Your Money Out Of The Bank )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdGyU75B4iQ


Brazil, China ditch US dollar for trade payments, favour yuan

https://www.news.com.au/finance/markets/world-markets/brazil-china-ditch-us-dollar-for-trade-payments-favour-yuan/news-story/682a517c37ba14f306e65ad0e83f6307


CLOCK, 2:22, 45, 321, GONNA FLY NOW! FLYIN HOME NOW! GONNA FLYYY, FLYYYY, FLYYYY! - Kathy & Allyson

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/clock-2-22-45-gonna-fly-noooow-flyin-home-now-gonna-flyyy-flyyyyy-flyyyy-kathy-allyson

________________________


TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) - SEARCH FOR "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

Keywords
truthliferapturetribulationwaythe holy spiritfirst fruitsjesus is comingthe fatherthe sontransfigurationits timethe end is herejesus is comin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket