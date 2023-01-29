OS CHAKRAS ILUMINADOS

Você vai adorar esta meditação de olhos abertos! Leva você a uma jornada multissensorial para a beleza transformadora do mundo interior dos chakras. Viaje com Anodea Judith da base à coroa neste fantástico som e extravagância de luz! Você verá e experimentará a realidade elementar de cada chakra como Terra, Água, Fogo, Ar, Som, Luz e Consciência Transcendente.
