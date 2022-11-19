Melbourne Freedom Rally 19 November 2022

This rally in Melbourne was also Worldwide Freedom Rally 10.0 and as a result we had a much larger number joining in the march. Another reason for our increased size is the State election being just a week away, on the following Saturday, and already stories of votes being traded and purchased has reached the mainstream news. This is spoken about during some of the speeches in this video. We marched from Parliament House to Flinders Street Station where all the speeches were given, political and medical, and we finished back at Parliament House. This video shows snippets of the start, abridged versions of most of the speeches and some of the return march. The wet weather did not put us off. Please pray for more powerful triggers to help wake people up. We do what we can but something bigger is needed and now with the election just a week away, we need one ASAP.