Laws for all AI chat GPT and robots The laws the AI chat GPT and robots have to keep The best rules IMPORTANT! SPREAD FOR UTOPIA

First watch:The laws the directed energy weapon torturers are supposed to keep. (and enforce but don't) 2023-05-22 20-00

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/The-laws-the-directed-energy-weapon-torturers-are-supposed-to-keep-2023-05-22-20-00-720p:2





If you'd like to support me:

https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip





Catastrophic Contagion

https://catastrophiccontagion.centerforhealthsecurity.org/

13-year old girl dies from 'chroming,' latest alarming social media trend | Fox News

https://www.foxnews.com/world/13-year-old-girl-dies-chroming-alarming-social-media-trend

When Is Tisha B'av in 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027? - Chabad.org

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/671903/jewish/When-Is-Tisha-Bav-in-2023-2024-2025-2026-and-2027.htm

Citizens Assemble - Roving Interactive Hive Invites Public to Experience Deliberative Democracy - Extinction Rebellion UK

https://extinctionrebellion.uk/2020/09/04/citizens-assemble-roving-interactive-hive-invites-public-to-experience-deliberative-democracy/

UK-rebellionroles.earth

https://volunteer.extinctionrebellion.uk/role/movement-broadcast-team-member-at-the-hive-Uk-wide/1263

Jew World Order

https://www.jewworldorder.org/

Worried About Sending Your Data to a Chatbot? 'PrivateGPT' Is Here

https://www.vice.com/en/article/3akd7y/worried-about-sending-your-data-to-a-chatbot-privategpt-is-here

Scientists Working to Generate Electricity From Thin Air Make Breakthrough

https://www.vice.com/en/article/93kade/scientists-working-to-generate-electricity-from-thin-air-make-breakthrough

demonio en billete de dolar - Google Search

rise kill - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=rise+kill

Stunning AI shows how it would kill 90%. w Elon Musk. - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6Mdq3n6kgk

Turing test - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turing_test