CRIMINAL CANADIAN MONOPOLY DR. DAVID MARTIN EXPOSES WHY TRUDEAU WON'T BACK DOWN BY STEW PETERS SHOW

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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In an emergency broadcast, Dr. David Martin joined the Stew Peters Show on Friday to expose the real reason why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to negotiate with his constituents on the Canadian bioweapon mandates. Stew Peters stated that in April of 2020, Martin highlighted a quote from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where he stated “Normality as it was before will not come back full-on until we get a vaccine for this." With no evidence that a vaccine has ever been successful since Pfizer’s first Coronavirus spike protein vaccine patented in 1990, this statement was unfounded. What Trudeau didn't tell his Canadian constituents or the world was that Canada controlled the mRNA vaccine platform and was destined to become enriched by both Moderna and Pfizer’s partnership with BioNTech. Trudeau knew that the gene therapy being promoted as a "vaccine" was an economic win for Canada and therefore Trudeau’s Canada had the monopoly on the world’s adoption of mRNA gene therapy shots. He wasn’t promoting science, he was promoting the Canadian economic interest in the gene therapy illegally promoted as a vaccine. "Canada has a bad history of this," Dr. David Martin told Stew Peters. "We've had our Kent States, and we've had our situations when the legal and then military actions taken against citizens end very badly." "These people wrote this because they knew tyrants would be here one day, and look, here they are," Stew Peters told Dr. Martin, regarding the clear instruction given by the U.S. Constitution as to how Americans are to deal with a runaway tyrannical government.
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