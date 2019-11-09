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My Own Amateur Radio Setup as of Nov 9, 2019
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87 views • November 09, 2019
Portable operations including:
Solar charged car battery
QRP-LABS QCX 5 Watt QRP transceiver kit radio
Transceiver case 3D printed and painted a desert tan camouflaged color
Endfed wire antenna configured as a "sloper" cut for near center of the Morse code portion of the 40-meter band. The impedance matching unit for this antenna was purchased from QRP-GUYS and built with my own TLC.
100 Watt solar panel setup from Harbor Freight.
Station total money spend: $180.00 U.S.
With this setup, I AM talking to interesting people all over without any $1,000+ cell phone, two year contract with a cell phone provider, internet provider, etc.
Pay once, operate for many years thereafter. With no monthly fee obligation.
Solar charged car battery
QRP-LABS QCX 5 Watt QRP transceiver kit radio
Transceiver case 3D printed and painted a desert tan camouflaged color
Endfed wire antenna configured as a "sloper" cut for near center of the Morse code portion of the 40-meter band. The impedance matching unit for this antenna was purchased from QRP-GUYS and built with my own TLC.
100 Watt solar panel setup from Harbor Freight.
Station total money spend: $180.00 U.S.
With this setup, I AM talking to interesting people all over without any $1,000+ cell phone, two year contract with a cell phone provider, internet provider, etc.
Pay once, operate for many years thereafter. With no monthly fee obligation.
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