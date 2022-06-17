A Year After Insulting Them, Biden Turns Tail And Flies Where He Didn’t Want To Before

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Ivory Hecker From NextNewsNetwork.com reports, On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced he will visit Saudi Arabia next month. This is a reversal calling the Kingdom a “pariah” during his presidential campaign. The trip is scheduled for mid-July and the president will also stop in Israel and the Palestinian West Bank. Biden is scheduled to talk with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.