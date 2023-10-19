A Holistic Approach to Viruses

On this episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt discusses natural treatments to support the immune system in cases of viruses with Dr. David Brownstein, the author of sixteen books, including his newest publication, The Holistic Approach to Viruses. For decades now, Brownstein has prescribed vitamins A, C, and D to his patients, and at the first signs of illness, he instructs them to take dosages to 100,000 units of vitamin A and 50,000 units of vitamin D3 per day for four days, along with 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C per hour during waking hours until symptoms recede. It has been shown effective for the current COVID-19 virus infections as well. In this episode, learn more about this simple yet effective natural therapy for viral and bacterial infections.

