US Government Takeover Threatening Liberty

Dr. Jane Ruby
Apr 4, 2023
Katherine Watt discovered that there has been a transfer of US power occurring from the citizens and the three Constitutional branches of government to the HHS Secretary at the moment a “health emergency” is declared. This transforms free citizens into enslaved subjects. Katherine Watt has evidence that every Congress and all US Presidents legalized and funded the overthrow of the US Constitution. A massive domestic bioterrorism program was relabeled as a “public health program” to allow this Unconstitutional and unlawful tyranny, coordinated through the HHS department, DoD, and the WEF. Forced injections of a bioweapon is an integral part of the plan to enslave the masses.
