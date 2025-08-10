Sovereignty Lost: The Invasion of America (Conclusion)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This examination reveals systemic failures allowing border breaches to undermine national integrity. Inadequate laws, weak enforcement, and political neglect enable unauthorized entrants to exploit vulnerabilities, leaving citizens defenseless and sovereignty at risk, highlighting the urgent need for robust reforms to safeguard America’s future.
Watch the Full Feature - The Invasion of America: Illegal Immigration Undermines Sovereignty
#BorderInvasion #SovereigntyCrisis #ImmigrationFailure #NationalSecurity #CitizenRights