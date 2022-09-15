Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Uncensored: Australia's Blueprint for the Next Planned 5 Global Pandemics
210 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Maria Zeee discusses Australia's new "Global Pandemic Centre", breaking down a newly released document that not only reveals the next 5 pandemics the globalists are planning to unleash, but also seeks to implement national legislation to legalize extreme, regular monitoring of all citizens, and potentially legalize Gain of Function research.


Watch the rest of this interview below by subscribing to Red Voice Media Premium today for just $1:

https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare for what is coming:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


To prepare you and your family, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States):

https://heavensharvest.com/


Zelenko Promo Code & Link:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE

Promo code: MARIAZEEE


To watch the interview with Karen Kingston referenced by Maria, click here:

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/karen-kingston-never-ending-vaccines-tracking-devices-ai/


Website:

https://zeeemedia.com/


Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia


Donate to support Maria:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k3ivh-live-8pm-uncensored-australias-blueprint-for-the-next-planned-5-global-pand.html


Keywords
healthglobalistselitemedicineaustraliaplansmonitoringuncensoredblueprintgain of functionmaria zeeenext 5 global pandemicsglobal pandemic centre

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket