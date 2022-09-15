Uncensored: Australia's Blueprint for the Next Planned 5 Global Pandemics

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Maria Zeee discusses Australia's new "Global Pandemic Centre", breaking down a newly released document that not only reveals the next 5 pandemics the globalists are planning to unleash, but also seeks to implement national legislation to legalize extreme, regular monitoring of all citizens, and potentially legalize Gain of Function research.





Watch the rest of this interview below by subscribing to Red Voice Media Premium today for just $1:

https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare for what is coming:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





To prepare you and your family, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States):

https://heavensharvest.com/





Zelenko Promo Code & Link:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE

Promo code: MARIAZEEE





To watch the interview with Karen Kingston referenced by Maria, click here:

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/karen-kingston-never-ending-vaccines-tracking-devices-ai/





Website:

https://zeeemedia.com/





Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia





Donate to support Maria:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k3ivh-live-8pm-uncensored-australias-blueprint-for-the-next-planned-5-global-pand.html



