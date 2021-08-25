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False Pretenses (1935) COMEDY ROMANCE
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24 views • August 25, 2021
Stars: Irene Ware, Sidney Blackmer, Betty Compson
Director: Charles Lamont
A girl who's just lost her job meets a drunk millionaire on a bridge who's just lost his money. They go back to his house, and devise a plan: he'll teach her how to be a lady, and then introduce her to his rich friends so she can snag a husband, and then she'll pay him a finder's fee.
Director: Charles Lamont
A girl who's just lost her job meets a drunk millionaire on a bridge who's just lost his money. They go back to his house, and devise a plan: he'll teach her how to be a lady, and then introduce her to his rich friends so she can snag a husband, and then she'll pay him a finder's fee.
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