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Patriots Hold The Line - QAnon Plan Revelealed - MUST SEE!!!!!!
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891 views • January 24, 2021
This video is video explaining how the world leaders gave Donald John Trump the power to take down the 13 top banking families in the world and rescue hundreds of thousands of children from danger and torture.
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