Pleiadians and Earth's Shared Evolution: A Tale of Codes and Freedom
Beyond Right
Published 21 hours ago

THE STARS OF THE PLEIADES SHINE IN THE SKY, REMINDING US THAT WE'RE ALL CONNECTED AND HAVE POTENTIAL. NOW, THE PLEIADIANS HAVE COME BACK TO EARTH WITH A GOOD PURPOSE – TO FIX THINGS THAT WENT WRONG BEFORE AND TO HELP WITH HEALING. THEY WANT TO REPAIR WHAT WAS BROKEN AND HELP THINGS GET BETTER.

Keywords
ascensionspiritualitytruth

