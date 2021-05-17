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Will They Put a CHIP in the Coronavirus Vaccine?
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185 views • May 17, 2021
Will They Put a CHIP in the Coronavirus Vaccine?
Source: 700 Club Interactive
Will They Put a CHIP in the Coronavirus Vaccine?
https://youtu.be/IGJjE6a0Nxc
Watch full interview:
How Gov Could Use RFID Chips When Millions of Americans Inject COVID-19 Vaccine
https://youtu.be/WllUZVwQBZ8
Source: 700 Club Interactive
Will They Put a CHIP in the Coronavirus Vaccine?
https://youtu.be/IGJjE6a0Nxc
Watch full interview:
How Gov Could Use RFID Chips When Millions of Americans Inject COVID-19 Vaccine
https://youtu.be/WllUZVwQBZ8
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