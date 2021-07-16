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YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 42 - YAH SAYS SURRENDER!!! Enemies of Mine Drop Your Weapons! Both Spiritual and Carnal! Israel & Holy Ministries Protected! (mirrored)
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See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHS Amightywind Ministry Prophecy 42
SURRENDER!!!
Enemies of Mine Drop Your Weapons!
Both Spiritual and Carnal!
Given through Rev. Elisheva Eliyahu
December 18, 2000
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
****
Excerpts from Prophecy 42 right here below
"Oh surrender thus saith, YAHUVEH. Oh surrender, surrender, surrender. Again I say to the enemies of MINE, the enemies that circle and surround this anointed Apostolic/Prophetic Ministry, this handmaiden of MINE Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah [Elisheva Eliyahu], the enemies that have surrounded other anointed Apostolic/Prophetic Ministries I speak it again, all those that surround Israel, all those that surround Jerusalem, drop your weapons both spiritual and carnal before I the Great Elohim “I AM” will cause fire to fall from Heaven and I will totally annihilate and obliterate all of you (Ezekiel 38:23-24).
HORROR, HORROR, HORROR, weeping, lamentations, death and so many burials that there will not be room enough to put them in cemeteries. The hand of MY judgment, that once slapped you, now will turn into a fist and I will smash you. I the Great Elohim “I AM,” in MY mercy, warn every nation, every people, every kindred, every tongue, leave MY beloved Jerusalem alone. The blood of the fallen soaks into the ground and cries out to ME. The blood of the fallen in Israel has not been in vain. I hear the weeping and profound lamentations, of the people who love I, YAHUVEH. I hear MY Name called out by those that are slain.
What country, what nation have the loyalty, what state, what province, what island have the love and the loyalty Israel shows forth as they battle to keep the land, the Great Elohim “I AM” YAHUVEH gave to their forefathers long ago? I speak to the spiritual leaders, remember David and Goliath? David did not run from Goliath, but ran toward Goliath, knowing the battle is MINE. The enemy now brings strange gods into your land oh Israel, and yet they are no god at all. The women and men of the enemies bring their strange doctrines and would try to entangle the people of Israel in a form of bondage that I have not decreed. Israel, I speak forth out of this handmaiden, remember you are the land of milk and honey, you are the land Abraham blessed, you have nothing to fear, but fear itself.
Precede every battle as it was done in the past with musicians, songs of praise, worship, and prayers. Do you not believe the words in the Torah? Israel, you are the nation the world does not understand, so envied and abused, so hated without cause. For you desire peace and yet you have never known peace. You give away land and homes that I have not told you to give away, merely to keep peace. Do you not know the more you give, the more they will demand? Do you not know, you cannot satisfy the spirit of greed? Look to ME oh Israel, once again for the Great Elohim “I AM” YAHUVEH is your deliverer.
The celebration of Hanukkah comes, for all those who observe the celebration, expect miracles once again for I am the Light that will light your path in darkness. Cover your leaders in prayer for they are being sifted by satan like grains of sand. You had been betrayed by leaders you’ve trusted from the smallest to the greatest for filthy lucre which will not buy their soul. Fast and pray, for MY perfect Will to be done for I am pent up in anger at the murder, lying, deceitfulness that is being done."
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHS Amightywind Ministry Prophecy 42
SURRENDER!!!
Enemies of Mine Drop Your Weapons!
Both Spiritual and Carnal!
Given through Rev. Elisheva Eliyahu
December 18, 2000
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
****
Excerpts from Prophecy 42 right here below
"Oh surrender thus saith, YAHUVEH. Oh surrender, surrender, surrender. Again I say to the enemies of MINE, the enemies that circle and surround this anointed Apostolic/Prophetic Ministry, this handmaiden of MINE Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah [Elisheva Eliyahu], the enemies that have surrounded other anointed Apostolic/Prophetic Ministries I speak it again, all those that surround Israel, all those that surround Jerusalem, drop your weapons both spiritual and carnal before I the Great Elohim “I AM” will cause fire to fall from Heaven and I will totally annihilate and obliterate all of you (Ezekiel 38:23-24).
HORROR, HORROR, HORROR, weeping, lamentations, death and so many burials that there will not be room enough to put them in cemeteries. The hand of MY judgment, that once slapped you, now will turn into a fist and I will smash you. I the Great Elohim “I AM,” in MY mercy, warn every nation, every people, every kindred, every tongue, leave MY beloved Jerusalem alone. The blood of the fallen soaks into the ground and cries out to ME. The blood of the fallen in Israel has not been in vain. I hear the weeping and profound lamentations, of the people who love I, YAHUVEH. I hear MY Name called out by those that are slain.
What country, what nation have the loyalty, what state, what province, what island have the love and the loyalty Israel shows forth as they battle to keep the land, the Great Elohim “I AM” YAHUVEH gave to their forefathers long ago? I speak to the spiritual leaders, remember David and Goliath? David did not run from Goliath, but ran toward Goliath, knowing the battle is MINE. The enemy now brings strange gods into your land oh Israel, and yet they are no god at all. The women and men of the enemies bring their strange doctrines and would try to entangle the people of Israel in a form of bondage that I have not decreed. Israel, I speak forth out of this handmaiden, remember you are the land of milk and honey, you are the land Abraham blessed, you have nothing to fear, but fear itself.
Precede every battle as it was done in the past with musicians, songs of praise, worship, and prayers. Do you not believe the words in the Torah? Israel, you are the nation the world does not understand, so envied and abused, so hated without cause. For you desire peace and yet you have never known peace. You give away land and homes that I have not told you to give away, merely to keep peace. Do you not know the more you give, the more they will demand? Do you not know, you cannot satisfy the spirit of greed? Look to ME oh Israel, once again for the Great Elohim “I AM” YAHUVEH is your deliverer.
The celebration of Hanukkah comes, for all those who observe the celebration, expect miracles once again for I am the Light that will light your path in darkness. Cover your leaders in prayer for they are being sifted by satan like grains of sand. You had been betrayed by leaders you’ve trusted from the smallest to the greatest for filthy lucre which will not buy their soul. Fast and pray, for MY perfect Will to be done for I am pent up in anger at the murder, lying, deceitfulness that is being done."
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