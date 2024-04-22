Public Gallery Shutdown After Bridgen Speech. Plus: Drowning Dubai & Weather Modification

Three main themes run through today’s show with Lee & Dave:
1: The shutting up of outspoken, alternative minds.
2: The consequences of psychopathic weather tampering known as Geo Engineering.
3: Food Brainwashing.
Welcome to the new form of communism.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.