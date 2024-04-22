Create New Account
Public Gallery Shutdown After Bridgen Speech. Plus: Drowning Dubai & Weather Modification
The Frontline Army
Published Monday

Three main themes run through today’s show with Lee & Dave:

1: The shutting up of outspoken, alternative minds.
2: The consequences of psychopathic weather tampering known as Geo Engineering.
3: Food Brainwashing.

Welcome to the new form of communism.

